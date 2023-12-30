Saturday, December 30, 2023
Chinese group launches three Sino-Pak dual diploma programmes

INP
December 30, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Chinese company TANG Int’l Education Group unveiled three China-Pakistan dual diploma programs at Aligarh Institute of Technology (AIT), Karachi.

The Institute will collaborate with Fujian Polytechnic of Information Technology, China for the programs and provide training under CCTE Model (Chinese + Commerce Culture + Training + Employment).

“Under the three 3-year diploma programmes, 70 AIT students will have the chance to study in China on fully-funded scholarships,” Eng Mansoor-ul-Hassan Siddiqui, Regional Director of TANG Pakistan, told Gwadar Pro.

He said that the admission process has been completed and the programme will start soon. The newly- launched programmes cover the disciplines of IoT, Mechatronics Technology and Electronics.

Earlier, TANG has launched three Sino-Pak dual diploma programs at AIT in electrical, mechanical and computer science technologies.

