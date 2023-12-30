Christmas cheques distributed among families

SIALKOT - The District Baitul Mal Committee distributed Christmas cheques worth Rs 20,000 each among 20 deserving families.

Chairman District Baitul Mal Committee Chaudhary Shakeel Ahmed, Vice Chairman Malik Ahsan Ali and Deputy Director Social Welfare Sharif Ghumman besides members distributed the cheques.

On this occasion, Chaudhry Shakeel congratulated the Christians who received the cheques. He said that the District Bait-ul-Mal Committee was ensuring the distribution of relief funds among the deserving people on merit.