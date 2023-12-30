COAS pledges to rein in mafias in unison with nation

Army chief Gen Munir says social media being used to create environment of chaos, despair, and panic giving impression that State is losing its writ n Pakistan is endowed with immense potential and abundant resources n PM says agriculture holds major importance for socio-economic development.

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir has said that social media is rife with fabricated claims against the state of Pakistan and pledged to combat these mafias in unison with the nation, underlining the critical importance of national unity and progress.

“Social media is being used to create an environment of chaos, despair, and panic. Through fake news, an impression is being created that the state is losing its [writ],” the army chief said in an address to the National Farmers Convention here yesterday.

Like many countries, Pakistan is also grappling with the growing challenge of fake news on social media, masquerading as truths and spreading like wildfire. The reports, despite being unfounded, are fuelled by emotional appeals and designed to existing societal divisions, he said.

A detailed report issued earlier this year by EU DisinfoLab showed that Indian media outlets have also been part of a smear campaign against Pakistan by quoting non-existent organisations, journalists, and bloggers.

The convention was also addressed by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar while federal ministers, agricultural experts and senior government officials were also present there.

Gen Asim Munir said that “rumours” and “negative impressions” were being spread about Pakistan. “But you should know that only two states were established on the bases of the Kalima: the state of Madina and Pakistan,” COAS Munir said, emphasising divine backing to the country.

“All types of mafia will be crushed together with the nation,” the army chief added. The COAS, who was the chief guest at the event, emphasised that the farmers were the backbone of the country’s agriculture sector. “It’s your untiring hard work, toil and determination that plays a pivotal role in ensuring food security for millions of Pakistanis. You make us and the entire nation proud,” he added. He said that the climate change and water scarcity were realities that challenged Pakistan’s food security and necessitated use of technology and close government-public collaboration as being done under SIFC. “Pakistan is endowed with immense potential and abundant resources. Together, we will navigate through these challenging times, by the grace of Allah, and attain our goals across every sector, InshaAllah,” he added. The COAS said that the dividends of all initiatives by SIFC would help Pakistan come out of the economic crisis. “United, we as a resilient nation will lead Pakistan towards a progressive and prosperous future, InshaAllah”, he added. In his address on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that agriculture held immense importance for socio- economic development of the country at the grassroots level. He appreciated the collaborative work of ministries and departments for achieving various milestones under the umbrella of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and stressed the need to expedite various initiatives, according to a press release issued by the PM Office’s Media Wing.