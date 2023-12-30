Commissioner for making all preparations to implement Murree Contingency Plan

Rawalpindi-Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Laiqat Ali Chattha while presiding over the meeting held on Friday regarding the Murree Contingency Plan said that there should be no delay in the preparations made at the local level for the implementation of this plan.

Apart from additional 140 personnel from the traffic police, the demands made to other allied departments have also been fulfilled, so Murree administration should now assure best possible facilities for tourists. There is an expected influx of tourists on the eve of New Year Night so all necessary preparations should be made accordingly. He warned that no officer or staff should avail leave at this time. Commissioner Rawalpindi said that the chronic issue of Murree is traffic jam, so the most important role lies with the police and traffic police. He assured that he will ensure the appointment of independent DPO for Murree district from the concerned forum. Commissioner Rawalpindi said that Facilitation centres have been set up at 13 different places including 17 Mile, Lower Topa, Jika Gali, GPO, Kashmir Point, Kuldana, Kali Mitti, Masiyari, Sindhan, Sunny Bank, Bhurban, Thanda Jangal and Saharbagla.

Likewise, 13 SMDs are also operational within Murree city where public service messages being displayed every now and then for the awareness of tourists. A helpline has also been provided by Tourism department where tourists can call and get details before travelling. For traffic count, vehicles entering the city are being monitored through digital counting at the 17 Mile Toll Plaza. Along with this, 26 CCTV cameras have also been installed on all the main roads to monitor the traffic situation. On this occasion, while giving a briefing regarding the implementation of the contingency plan, Commissioner Rawalpindi was told that in view of the forecast of snowfall in the coming days, all the departments have been put on high alert. For the parking plaza in Murree, the building department has identified a 10 kanal site of Murree Improvement Trust and has forwarded its detailed plan to the concerned forun to get it included in the annual development project.

According to the latest situation, Lahore company has hired a consultant who will visit the site soon. Deputy Commissioner Murree said that Traffic Police Murree has acquired the frequency of FM 88.6 where the Meteorological Department gives timely forecast. Apart from this, a website will also be functional soon through which tourists will be able to get the weather update, traffic conditions at various intersections, hotels and other necessary updates on a click before heading to Murree. Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, ADG PHA Ahmed Hasan Ranjha, Director Development Nazia Sudhan, Xen Highway, District Emergency Officer were present in this meeting held in Commissioner Office Rawalpindi.