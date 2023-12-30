Completion of uplift plans in specific time urged

Lakki marwat - Bannu Division Commissioner Parweiz Sabatkhel on Friday asked the heads of line departments to expedite work on the ongoing uplift projects and ensure their completion in stipulated time frame.

Chairing a high-level meeting at his office in Bannu, he said that his administration would strictly monitor uplift works in Bannu, Lakki Marwat and North Waziristan districts.

He said that the government has spent huge chunks of funds on development projects and it is the prime responsibility of the concerned authorities to ensure transparent utilisation of public money.

Line departments’ heads from Laklki Marwat briefed the divisional commissioner about the pace of work on on-going projects.

Divisional Monitoring Officer (DMO) Hidayatullah, District Education Officer Farzana Sardar and officials of the food, communication and works and other departments also attended the meeting.

Sabatkhel asked the relevant authorities to ensure use of quality construction material in uplift projects. He said that the officials involved in delaying development projects would face stern departmental action.