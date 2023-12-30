Conducting free, transparent election our main goal: Jamali

QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zubair Jamali on Friday said that our main goal and first priority of the caretaker government was to conduct clean and transparent elections in the province. However, giving guidelines for the election and determining the framework is the responsibility of the Election Commission in which we will provide our support, he said.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the five days training workshop on women empowerment and wrong reporting during the election here. Senior journalist Shahzad Zulfiqar, Ms Fauzia Shaheen and students receiving training were also present on this occasion. In response to a question, the minister said that the society would progress only when women walk side by side with men and the role of women during elections has always been there. On this occasion, Ms. Fauzia Shaheen said that all measures were being taken to empower women and would continue such program for making train them, people should have the right to elect public representatives. At the end of the ceremony, the minister distributed certificates among the students who gained the training.