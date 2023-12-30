DC for successful implementation of Khushal KP programme

PESHAWAR - Deputy Commissioner Azmatullah on Friday directed all the concerned departments to use all means to successfully implement the Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa program launched by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Presiding over a meeting on the effective implementation of the Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa programme here he assigned the responsibilities to the concerned officers.

The deputy commissioner clarified that no shortcomings would be tolerated in implementing the program. All the district administrative officers, police force officials and heads of relevant departments attended the meeting.