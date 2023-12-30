Saturday, December 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Death toll from Israeli attacks in Gaza since Oct. 7 rises to 21,672

Death toll from Israeli attacks in Gaza since Oct. 7 rises to 21,672
Anadolu
6:57 PM | December 30, 2023
International

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli army's ongoing attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 has risen to 21,672, with 56,165 others injured, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave said on Saturday.

The ministry said in a statement that “the Israeli occupation committed 14 massacres during the past 24 hours, which led to the death of 165 Palestinians and the injury of 250 others.”

About 70% of the victims are children and women, the ministry added.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

Authorities claim the Hamas attacks have killed around 1,200 Israelis.

The onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with at least 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.

Tags:

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1703912033.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023