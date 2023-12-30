Death toll from Israeli attacks in Gaza since Oct. 7 rises to 21,672

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli army's ongoing attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 has risen to 21,672, with 56,165 others injured, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave said on Saturday.

The ministry said in a statement that “the Israeli occupation committed 14 massacres during the past 24 hours, which led to the death of 165 Palestinians and the injury of 250 others.”

About 70% of the victims are children and women, the ministry added.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

Authorities claim the Hamas attacks have killed around 1,200 Israelis.

The onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with at least 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.