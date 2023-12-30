ECP revises schedule for non-Muslims, women reserved seats

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday revised its announced schedule for reserved seats for women and non-Muslims.

The changes in the schedule will not affect the election date, which is scheduled to be held on February 08, 2024, said a press note issued here by the ECP.

According to the amendment in previous notification, the commission has set the last date for the scrutiny of the nomination papers is January 13, 2024.

The commission will not accept appeals against the decisions of returning officers regarding nomination after 16th January, 2024.

The amended list of the candidates for provincial assemblies and national assembly will be made public on 20th January, 2024.

The candidates have been given time to withdraw their nomination papers by the 22nd of the next month. The issuance date of the final list of candidates is January 23, according to the revised schedule.

The electoral watchdog has revised its schedule after a fortnight time period, as the previous schedule was announced by the mid of December. The commission had issued the previous notification of schedule on the direction of the apex court.

The ECP is currently in a process of scrutiny of nomination papers and large number candidates expect that their nominations would be rejected with objections.

It has also been observed that some candidates from 90 percent of constituencies prefer to withdraw nomination papers at the eleventh hour. The ECP has also issued code of conduct for candidates and it will strictly be implemented in all the constituencies before and on the date of elections. This code of conduct was prepared with the consultation of political parties.