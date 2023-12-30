Saturday, December 30, 2023
Ex-MNA Fahmida Mirza faces disqualification over bank default allegations

Agencies
December 30, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Former Member of National Assembly (MNA) Dr. Fahmida Mirza, affiliated with the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), is facing potential disqualification from the upcoming elections due to alleged bank default, according to a report submitted by the State Bank of Pakistan to the Election Commission.
Sadia Javed, an individual contesting the elections, has filed objections against Mirza’s nomination papers on the reserved seat for women, arguing that her alleged default exceeding Rs. 21 crore disqualifies her from holding public office under Pakistani law. The Provincial Election Commissioner’s office is now tasked with reviewing the objections and Mirza’s nomination papers. If the allegations are substantiated and the default amount confirmed, Mirza could face disqualification from contesting the elections.

Agencies

