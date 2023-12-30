FIFA MA Elite Referee Course 2023 concludes in Lahore

Pakistan Football Federation with assistance from FIFA, conducted a five-day Member Associations Elite Refereeing Course 2023 at Football House, Lahore.

The course, featuring 30 referees from various regions nationwide, commenced on December 26, 2023, and reached its conclusion today in Lahore.

Mohammad Rodzali, a FIFA Referee Development Officer and Khalidi Bin Supian, a Physical Fitness Instructor from Malaysia dedicated five days to sharing their expertise with a group of 30 male and female referees and instructors. By engaging in theoretical and practical discussions, they facilitated a comprehensive learning experience for the referees.

In the closing ceremony, after distributing the certificates among participants Member Pakistan Football Federation Normalisation Committee Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar, said: "I would like to thank Mr Rodzali who came here to teach referees new things according to FIFA and AFC standards. He extended his best wishes to all the participants who not only acquired new knowledge but would also pass it on and officiate in future matches and reinforced the commitment to improving the refereeing landscape in Pakistan. We want them to always be on top of the game and never doubt themselves,” he added.