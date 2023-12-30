Fire erupts at towel factory in Karachi

KARACHI-A fire incident occurred at a towel and cardboard factory located in Korangi Industrial Area of Karachi in early hours of Friday, no casualty was reported so far. Five vehicles of the fire brigade were engaged in extinguishing the blaze on the second floor of the factory while three vehicles were sent back to the station for refilling.

An emergency was imposed on the nearby water hydrant and several water tankers were called to the location of the incident. Station Fire Officer Korangi Zafar told the media that they received the report of the fire at 8.45am. “Firstly, two vehicles were dispatched to the spot but due to the intensity of the fire, three more vehicles were called in for help,” he said.

He further said that there is also a chemical factory behind the affected factory and efforts are being made to prevent the fire from spreading to the chemical factory. The primary focus of this probe will be to identify the root causes of the fire, which remained unknown so far, rescue sources added.

A contingent of law enforcers also reached the site to help the fire brigade put out the flames.