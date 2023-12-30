Saturday, December 30, 2023
FO confirms India's request to extradite Hafiz Saeed

FO confirms India’s request to extradite Hafiz Saeed
APP
December 30, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan has received a request from the Indian authorities, seeking extradition of Lashkar- e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed, the Foreign Office spokesperson said Friday. Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated this in response to media queries regarding India’s request to extradite Hafiz Saeed. The spokesperson said the request had been made by India in a so-called money laundering case. “It is pertinent to note that no bilateral extradition treaty exists between Pakistan and India,” she added.

APP

