FPCCI elections today

SIALKOT - FPCCI elections to be held today (December 30) will be a tussle between Sialkot’s Democratic Group and Etihad Group. The battle for power will be decided today in FPCCI, the representative body of businessmen and industrialists across the country. About 350 members will exercise their right to vote in the election for 11 votes of Sialkot. On behalf of Sialkot, Sialkot Chamber, Sports Goods, Surgical, Gloves and Women’s Chamber have two votes each while Leather Association has one vote. President Sialkot Chamber Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that he will get majority votes not only from Sialkot but also from Gujranwala, Gujarat, while Chairman Democratic Group Sohail Khawar Mir told The Nation that his group will win FPCCI elections by getting more votes from Sialkot this time. “I will work tirelessly to solve the problems of small exporters by winning with a clear majority,” he added.