Saturday, December 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

GCUF invites applications for admission

Agencies
December 30, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -  The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has invited applications for admission in BS Environmental Science, MPhil Environmental Science and PhD Environmental Science programmes.

A spokesman for the university said on Friday that the candidates could apply online on university website https://admissions.gcuf. edu.pk/ up to January 4, 2024 whereas test and interview would be held on January 6. More information could be obtained from university website or through telephone number 041-9201566, he added.

MAN KILLED ON ROAD

A man was killed in a road accident due to fog in the area of Sahianwala police station. A Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Friday that 52-year-old Sarfraz of Chak No128-JB was driving a tractor-trolley when it hit a roadside electricity pole due to fog near Sahianwala Bridge Chak Jhumra.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1703824524.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023