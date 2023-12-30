GCUF invites applications for admission

FAISALABAD - The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has invited applications for admission in BS Environmental Science, MPhil Environmental Science and PhD Environmental Science programmes.

A spokesman for the university said on Friday that the candidates could apply online on university website https://admissions.gcuf. edu.pk/ up to January 4, 2024 whereas test and interview would be held on January 6. More information could be obtained from university website or through telephone number 041-9201566, he added.

MAN KILLED ON ROAD

A man was killed in a road accident due to fog in the area of Sahianwala police station. A Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Friday that 52-year-old Sarfraz of Chak No128-JB was driving a tractor-trolley when it hit a roadside electricity pole due to fog near Sahianwala Bridge Chak Jhumra.