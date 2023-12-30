GCWUS inks MoU with Urdu University

SIALKOT - A signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) and Federal Urdu University for Arts, Science and Technology was held at Vice Chancellor Office Karachi. According to the GCWUS, the purpose of the MoU is to promote strong linkages and need-based research between the two universities. The students and teachers in collaboration with both institutions will be able to work on educational and research activities. On behalf of Government College Women University Sialkot, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zarrin Fatima Rizvi and Director of External Links GCUWS Dr Yasir Nawaz Manj while on behalf of Federal Urdu University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Mushtaq and Director Office of the Research, Innovation and Commercialization Dr. Muhammed Ali Veer Sayani signed the MoU. Later, a ceremony was organized under the title “Role of Vice Chancellor and Teachers in Public Sector University” in which Dr Zarrin Fatima Rizvi said that vice chancellors had the most important role in development of universities.