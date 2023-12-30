Gold rate declines by Rs1,900 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,900 and was sold at Rs220,900 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs.222,800 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,629 to Rs189,386 from Rs191,015 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs173,604 from Rs175,097, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,680 and Rs2,297.66 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $15 to $2,090 from $2,105, the Association reported.