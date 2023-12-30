Govt taking steps to promote telecom sector: Dr. Umar Saif

Caretaker Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Dr Umar Saif has said the government is taking all possible steps to promote telecom sector in the country.

Presiding over a meeting at the headquarters of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority in Islamabad, the Minister announced to extend the national roaming to motorways and national highways to facilitate travelers.

The Minister expressed hope that the establishment of a Telecommunication Tribunal would expedite the resolution of consumer, telecom operator, and PTA matters.