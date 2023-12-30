Saturday, December 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Govt taking steps to promote telecom sector: Dr. Umar Saif

Govt taking steps to promote telecom sector: Dr. Umar Saif
Web Desk
6:56 PM | December 30, 2023
Business

Caretaker Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Dr Umar Saif has said the government is taking all possible steps to promote telecom sector in the country.

Presiding over a meeting at the headquarters of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority in Islamabad, the Minister announced to extend the national roaming to motorways and national highways to facilitate travelers. 

The Minister expressed hope that the establishment of a Telecommunication Tribunal would expedite the resolution of consumer, telecom operator, and PTA matters.  

Tags:

Web Desk

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1703912033.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023