Hafeez criticises umpiring decisions, technology in heartbreaking loss to Australia

Agencies
MELBOURNE - Pakistan’s team director, Mo­hammad Hafeez, pointed fin­gers at ‘inconsistent umpiring and a technology curse’ as con­tributing factors to their 79-run defeat in the second Test against Australia at the MCG on Friday. Expressing his frustration at the post-match press conference, Hafeez said: “We made some mistakes as a team, we take that and we will address those things. But at the same time, I believe [that] inconsistent um­piring, technology curse, really gave us a result which should’ve been different.” 

In the 61st over of Paki­stan’s second innings, Aus­tralia’s skipper Pat Cummins appealed for a caught behind, initially ruled not out by the on-field umpire. Cummins opted for a review, and the third umpire overturned the decision based on a spike detected as the ball passed the wristband. However, the hotspot technology showed no mark, leaving Rizwan in disbelief as he (35) returned to the pavilion, with Pakistan 98 runs away from victory. 

Hafeez was particularly criti­cal of a pivotal decision against Mohammad Rizwan, saying, “Pakistan failed to make a comeback after the decision given against Mohammad Riz­wan. We were very close to vic­tory in the Melbourne Test, but I’m very hopeful Pakistan can win the Sydney Test.” 

Addressing concerns about Babar Azam’s recent struggles in red-ball cricket, Hafeez said: “Babar is a great player. He is batting really well in the nets. We look forward to Babar play­ing a match-winning innings for Pakistan in the Sydney Test.”

