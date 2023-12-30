HEC’s Awais hits another ton; SNGPL, Ghani Glass showcase dominance

KARACHI - The third round of Presi­dent’s Trophy 2023-24 witnessed stellar perfor­mances as HEC’s Awais Zafar notched up anoth­er century while SNGPL showcased resilience and Ghani Glass imposed fol­low-on on PTV.

In a commanding dis­play, Ghani Glass com­pelled PTV to follow-on af­ter bundling them out for 128 in response to Ghani Glass’ 319. Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Rameez Jnr took four wickets each, setting the tone for the match. Although Taimur Khan and Mohammad Suleman’s partnership showed promise, PTV fell short, adding only 43 runs before following-on. How­ever, in the second innings, Taimur Khan’s unbeaten 79 and Suleman’s 65 led PTV to a strong recovery, finishing the day at 188/2, narrowing the deficit to just eight runs.

HEC dominated day two with a strong batting display, reaching 379-8 in response to KRL 411- 7. Awais Zafar’s impres­sive century (111) led the charge, supported by contributions from Saad Khan, Ghazi Ghouri, and Adeel Meo. HEC trailed by 32 runs by the end of their innings. KRL began their second innings cau­tiously, reaching 81/2 at stumps, holding a lead of 113. Abdul Faseeh, the first-innings centurion, remained unbeaten at 32.

SNGPL overcame a pre­carious start to reach 305- 8, with skipper Asad Shafiq (77) and Bilawal Bhatti (54) steadying the ship. Mubasir Khan’s unbeaten 84 extended SNGPL’s lead to 135. SBP faced a chal­lenging deficit and found themselves in trouble at 16-2 in the second innings, losing Zain Abbas for a duck. Captain Usman Sala­huddin and Rameez Aziz managed to see off the day, trailing by 76 runs.