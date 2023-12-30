IHC questions caretakers’ neutrality for elections

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) yesterday reprimanded the caretaker government, stating that a terrible system is prevailing in the country and questioned its neutrality with reference to the upcoming general elections in the country.

“A terrible system is prevailing under the caretaker setup that even consultation for elections is not allowed,” Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb remarked, raising doubts over the government’s intentions towards the conduct of the upcoming polls slated for February 8. “Does the caretaker government want to derail the elections?” he asked.

The judge’s query came during the hearing of a plea filed by PTI Chairman Barrister Gauhar Khan and other lawyers, seeking to meet the party’s founder Imran Khan in jail for consultations.

The lawyers argued that the legal team wanted to consult Imran Khan over the decision to distribute 700 party tickets, as polls approach.

Taking notice of the plea, the judge granted them permission to meet Khan for consultations ahead of the polls next year, subsequently disposing of the petition. The court, in its order, mentioned that the PTI founder should be allowed to meet the party’s chairman under the supervision of Adiala jail superintendent.

“Allowing consultation for elections is a fundamental right,” the court maintained, adding that the party possesses the right to consult the founder over tickets. He also asked the caretaker government to remain neutral in the elections.

The court added that the opposition to the PTI founder and chairman’s consultation raises questions over the neutrality of government. The additional attorney general and Adiala jail superintendent also appeared in court during the hearing of the plea.

Both the attorney general and advocate general objected to the plea, inviting the court’s ire.

“Was the additional note from the Supreme Court not enough for you? After the Supreme Court, do you want me to write a note against you?” Justice Aurangzeb asked, slamming both the government representatives.

The judge stated that the attorney general and advocate general’s office represent the caretaker government and should be impartial.

Meanwhile, another IHC bench declared ‘illegal’ the 1980 presidential order (PO) No. 18, ruling that the Islamabad deputy commissioner does not have the authority to issue detention orders under section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order.

Under the PO, the chief commissioner of the federal capital was conferred with the powers of the provincial government. Announcing the reserved verdict, on the petitions of PTI leaders Shandana Gulzar and Sharhyar Afridi, Justice Babar Sattar observed that only the federal cabinet should have the power to issue detention orders under the law. Following the announcement of the IHC verdict, lawyer and PTI leader Babar Awan said that Justice Sattar observed that those who carried out the arrests under the law should be punished. The IHC had, on September 7, restrained the deputy commissioner of Islamabad from exercising section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) powers until further notice. Justice Babar Sattar ruled that the Islamabad DC cannot use the powers of Section 3 of MPO until further notice and issued a notice to the attorney general for assistance in determining the constitutionality and legality of the ordinance.