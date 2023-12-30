ILT 20 Built my confidence, Muhammad Jawadullah

Muhammad Jawadullah, who was a regular in tennis ball cricket, was an unknown entity in the professional cricket circuit until he took part in a nationwide talent hunt for bowlers in April 2022 organized under the watchful eyes of Robin Singh, the coach of the UAE national cricket team then.

Rest is history, as he went on to debut for the UAE national team in both ODI’s and T20I’s in 2023 and he credits his exposure in the DP World International League T20 for propelling his career. “I went into the first edition of the DP World ILT20 without any experience. Once I got to play more and more games, it not only helped me build my confidence but the exposure even helped me in getting my first international cap for UAE in both ODI and T20I for the UAE. The learning process hasn’t stopped. I’m looking to get better with every passing day,” he said.

The 24-year-old left arm quickly spoke about his first time on such a big stage with a great deal of delight. “The DP World ILT20 is a very big tournament and I was indeed fortunate to have been included in the Sharjah Warriors squad for the first edition. This was my first taste of cricket with world-class players. The feeling was surreal and will stay with me for life,” he said.

For the Season 2 of Gulf region’s biggest T20 League scheduled to begin on 19 January, Muhammad Jawadullah has been retained by the Sharjah Warriors. He was part of the same franchise in the inaugural edition of the tournament where they finished fifth and will look to help the team better their performance in the forthcoming edition.