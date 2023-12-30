Industrialists demand uninterrupted gas supply to industries

Peshawar - Local manufacturers have raised concerns about the adverse impact on industrial processes due to gas supply curtailment and low pressure. They’ve urged the Sui-Northern Gas Pipeline Company Limited (SNGPL) to ensure uninterrupted and full-pressure gas supply to industries located in Hayatabad Industrial Estate, Peshawar.

A delegation of businessmen, spearheaded by Ayub Zakori, the president of the Industrialists’ Association Peshawar (IAP), conveyed these concerns in a meeting with the newly-appointed General Manager of SNGPL, Waqas Shinwari, as per a press release on Friday. The delegation, comprising executive members Zarak Khan, Haris Mufti, Faisal Afzal, Secretary General Muqtasid Ahsan, and other association members, engaged in discussions with the SNGPL GM and senior management representatives.

During the meeting, Zakori stressed the constitutional right for the priority provision of indigenous gas to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under Article 158. He highlighted how gas curtailment and low pressure significantly hamper Peshawar’s industries, already disadvantaged while competing with industries nationwide.

The discussion centred on resolving the prevailing gas supply issues in Hayatabad Industrial Estate, with the participants urging a swift resolution within an approximate two-month period. They emphasized the need for a priority-based plan ensuring uninterrupted (24/7) gas supply and pressure to Hayatabad industries.

To address concerns, plans were discussed to replace 4-inch diameter gas pipelines within the streets of Hayatabad Industrial Estate, aiming to maintain adequate upstream gas pressure. Additionally, SNGPL offers LPG cylinders to industrial consumers against deposited security, with suggestions to adjust the LPG cylinder security against the deposited amount, applying only LPG gas charges as per OGRA rates.

The delegation also pressed for the exemption of Peshawar industries from gas load shedding, proposing the restriction of load shedding timings to late nights and early mornings until a resolution is achieved.