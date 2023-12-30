Islamabad City Police provide face masks to cops

ISLAMABAD- Following the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have always engaged in securing the lives and property of citizens and maintaining smooth flow of traffic in the federal capital.

On the directions of CPO Safe City/ Traffic, Islamabad Capital Police on Friday provided face masks to the officers and officials deployed on the highways and main boulevards of the federal capital to protect them from epidemic diseases and air pollution. CPO Safe City/ Traffic said that the purpose of providing face masks to the officers and officials is to maintain their health while protecting them from the pollution, so that they can perform their duties in a professional manner.

He also appealed to the citizens to ensure compliance with traffic rules. Adherence to traffic rules is a guarantee of a safe life, he added.