Jeremy Renner returning to acting after snowplough accident

LOS ANGELS - Jeremy Renner has confirmed that he will return to acting for the first time since his snowplough accident nearly a year ago. The actor’s horrific ordeal occurred on New Year’s Day this year, and he has been recovering ever since. Renner has now announced that he will be back to work next week on season three of his Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown, sharing a post from co-star Emma Laird to his Instagram Stories. In it, the actress posted a picture of herself and Renner with the words, “Back with my favourite guy next week @ jeremyrenner”. Renner then shared Laird’s post to his own Instagram Stories and added: “It’s happening”. The show follows the McLusky family in the fictional Kingstown in Michigan, with Renner playing the role of Mike McLusky and Laird portraying Iris.