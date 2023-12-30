Saturday, December 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Jeremy Renner returning to acting after snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner returning to acting after snowplough accident
Agencies
December 30, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LOS ANGELS - Jeremy Renner has confirmed that he will return to acting for the first time since his snowplough accident nearly a year ago. The actor’s horrific ordeal occurred on New Year’s Day this year, and he has been recovering ever since. Renner has now announced that he will be back to work next week on season three of his Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown, sharing a post from co-star Emma Laird to his Instagram Stories. In it, the actress posted a picture of herself and Renner with the words, “Back with my favourite guy next week @ jeremyrenner”. Renner then shared Laird’s post to his own Instagram Stories and added: “It’s happening”. The show follows the McLusky family in the fictional Kingstown in Michigan, with Renner playing the role of Mike McLusky and Laird portraying Iris.

Tags:

Agencies

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1703824524.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023