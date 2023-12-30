JI Ameer distributes dues among retired employees in Karachi

KARACHI - As the era of development returns to the mega city, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has inaugurated a fleet of now made functional vehicles — earlier abandoned in Model Colony Town — distributed cheques of dues among 28 retired employees and laid foundation stone of a nursery in the same town of Karachi, here on Friday. The JI leader also visited various departments of the town. He was accompanied by JI district head Taufeequddin Siddiqui, Model Colony Town Chairman Zaffar Ahmed Khan and his Vice Chairman Faisal Basit, JI Karachi Secretary Information Syed Zahid Ali Askari and others. On the occasion, a limited but graceful ceremony was organized at the town office. Addressing the ceremony, the JI leader paid a rich tribute to the team of the town and particularly the engineers, officers and workers who participated in the restoration of deserted vehicles. He also directed the town chairman initiate process to promote the employees from prevailing grade five to the next one. He said that the JI has been delivering in all the towns run by the party. He said that the JI has been walking the talk as it had promised to serve Karachiites beyond their mandate. The JI leader further said that the JI would not only retrieved the office of the city mayor but also become a crucial part of the Sindh government. He said that the JI will commence a new era of progress and development in the mega city after acquiring the required numbers to form the next Sindh government inshallah. He stressed the need to devolve powers to the local government as per the Article 140-A of the Constitution of Pakistan. He also shed light in detail on the revenue and tax collection for the local government system. Model Colony Town Town Chairman Zaffar Ahmad Khan and Model Colony Town Municipal Commissioner Zaffar Iqbal also addressed the ceremony.