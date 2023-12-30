Saturday, December 30, 2023
KMU acknowledges affiliated institutions’ performance

Our Staff Reporter
December 30, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -  Khyber Medical University (KMU) celebrated strides in institutional growth through a prestigious quality award function arranged by its Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC). Led by Dr. Asia Bukhari, the event aimed to acknowledge outstanding performance in affiliated institutions, nurturing a culture of continuous improvement.

Secretary Higher Education, Arshad Khan, graced the occasion as chief guest, alongside dignitaries like VC KMU Prof Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, former VC Prof Dr. Hafeezullah, and representatives from HEC and other universities. VC Prof Zia-ul-Haq applauded QEC’s commitment and honoured institutions meeting their set performance targets, emphasizing their identification of top performers.

Arshad Khan highlighted the paramount importance of health education and stressed the maintenance of quality while expanding educational horizons.

He recognized and awarded several esteemed institutions, including Women Medical and Dental College, Jinnah Medical College, and others, with ‘W category’ accolades for their exceptional service.

