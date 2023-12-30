KP CM chairs meeting to review issues of ATH

Peshawar - A significant session was convened to address concerns surrounding the Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad, led by caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah.

In attendance were Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister for Health Dr Riaz Anwar, Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam, Chairman BoG ATH Mushtaq Jadoon, along with other BoG members, Hospital Director Dr Athar Lodhi, and health department officials. Discussions focused on the challenges faced by the hospital, notably the threat posed by floodwater infiltration, compelling the need for immediate protective measures.

The hospital, equipped with 1400 beds, grapples with financial constraints as funding supports only 1000 beds. Additionally, vital equipment is essential to initiate Cardiac Surgery services. Trainee Medical Officers (TMOs) encounter disparity in honorarium compared to counterparts in other hospitals.

The Chief Minister issued directives to promptly address these issues, emphasizing the submission of comprehensive proposals to the provincial cabinet for approval. Immediate steps were urged to acquire the necessary machinery for cardiac procedures, underscoring the hospital’s pivotal role in the region’s healthcare landscape. The Board of Governors pledged to enhance service delivery and expressed gratitude for the Chief Minister’s commitment.

Moreover, the Chief Minister’s announcement to elevate Ayub Medical College to a full-fledged university was warmly received. Chairman Mushtaq Jadoon hailed this move as an essential step forward, considering it a significant boon for the region’s populace.