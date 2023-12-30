Saturday, December 30, 2023
KP govt to open prisoners’ personal bank accounts

APP
December 30, 2023
PESHAWAR  -  The KP government is set to introduce personal bank accounts for prisoners, a move aimed at supporting their families. Official sources revealed that the Welfare Fund Rules 2023, recently released by the KP home ministry, mandates the provision of individual bank accounts for prisoners across the province.

Negotiations are underway with the Bank of Khyber (BoK) to facilitate the establishment of these accounts, as confirmed in the official statement. The distribution plan outlined by the government indicates that 10% of the prisoners’ earnings will be allocated to the government, 30% to the prisoners themselves, and 60% to the Welfare Fund.

