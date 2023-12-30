Saturday, December 30, 2023
Mahmood Booti dump site to be transformed into Urban Forest, Solar Park: LWMC

Staff Reporter
December 30, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  In a historic move during the 136th Lahore West Management Company (LWMC) Board Meeting, it was announced that the Mahmood Booti dump site is set to undergo a transformative change into an Urban Forest and Solar Park. This decision marks a significant step towards sustainable development and environmental improvement in Lahore. The 136th meeting of the Board of Directors of Lahore Waste Management Company was convened at the central office in Shaheen Complex. Under the leadership of Chairman Sardar Aslam Warraich, significant decisions were made to provide Lahore residents with a clean and sustainable environment. During the session, CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din briefed board members on the company’s future plans. The LWMC, in collaboration with Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA), will transform the Mahmood Booti dump site into a solar park and urban forest, contributing to a zerocost project through carbon credits. Board members, including Bilal Zulfiqar, Mian Basharat Ali, Muhammad Saleem, and Sobia Bhatti, participated in the meeting.

