MQM senior leaders Raza Haroon, Anis join PPP

KARACHI - After a meeting with President Pakistan Peoples Party - Parliamentarians (PPP-P) and former president of the country Asif Ali Zardari, MQM senior leaders Anis Advocate and Raza Haroon along with their colleagues on Friday officially announced joining the PPP. The former president welcomed Anis Advocate, Raza Haroon and their colleagues for joining the PPP. During the meeting, Zardari and former leaders of MQM Rabta Committee Anis Advocate and Raza Haroon also discussed the Charter of Karachi for the development, prosperity, peace and reconciliation environment in the metropolis. The former president said that the Charter of Karachi will have a far-reaching impact on the future of the “Shehre- Quaid”, and added” “PPP is the party of Karachiites. We are fighting together with the people of Karachi to restore the lights that were taken away from the city by the enemies of peace and the merchants of hatred.” He added that the PPP getting power in the Center with the votes of the residents of Shehr-e- Quaid will be equivalent to the fact that the elected party of the people of Karachi will rule the federation for the first time.