Saturday, December 30, 2023
NA-127: Written reply submitted to objections on Bilawal’s nomination papers

Staff Reporter
December 30, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   A written reply to the objections on nomination papers of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for NA-127 constituency was submitted to the returning officer concerned, here on Friday. Bilawal Bhutto’s legal advisor Iftikhar Shahid submitted the reply and arguments to the returning officer. The legal advisor said that the objector was not a voter of NA-127 but a resident of Narowal, adding that he lacked the standing to raise the objection. He further said that there was a mistake in the nomination papers of Bilawal Bhutto where Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians had been written. He said that it was a human error, adding that it could be corrected as per election rules.

