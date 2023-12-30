Nepra hikes power tariff for K-Electric’s consumers by Rs1.72 per unit

ISLAMABAD-National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) Friday increased the power tariff by Rs1.72 per unit for K-Electric’s consumers, which would enhance the additional burden of Karachiites to Rs9.05 per unit during the first quarter of 2024.

The Authority noted that the instant motion has been filed by the federal government to make the tariff uniform across the country, keeping in view the National Electricity Policy 2021. The Authority has therefore decided to accept the motion filed by the federal government, said a decision issued by Nepra in the matter of motion filed by the federal government with respect to recommendation of consumer end tariff for K-Electric. The federal government had submitted a motion before the NEPRA seeking the implementation of quarterly adjustments (QTA) of Re0.4689 per unit and Rs1.2489 per unit for the 2nd and 3rd quarters of the fiscal year 2022-23 from K-Electric consumers in three months.

The regulator had conducted hearing over the motion. The MoE representative during the hearing also submitted that although the motion states for recovery of proposed quarterly adjustments in a period of three months i.e. Dec. 2023, to Jan. 2024, however, considering the fact that billing for the month of Dec. 2023 has already started, therefore, the recovery period of three months may be considered from Jan. 2024 to Mar. 2024.

The commentators present during the hearing opposed the motion by submitting that this will severely impact the affordability of consumers’ especially industrial consumers and would not be viable for them. The Authority has accepted the request of the federal government to issue separate SoTs for the allowed increase in tariff for all categories of consumers of K-Electric except life line, said the decision.

The rate of Re.0.4689 per unit shall be applicable on the consumption of April, May and June 2023, while the rate of Rs1.2489 per unit, shall be applicable on the consumption of July, August & September 2023. Both the adjustments will be recovered from consumers of K-Electric in a period of three months i.e. from Jan. 2024 to Mar. 2024 respectively, said the decision. The amount so allowed to K-Electric through instant decision shall be accounted for by K-Electric in its subsidy claims and the federal government shall take into account this amount while processing the subsidy claims of K-Electric.

Following the new increase of Rs1.72 per unit, Karachiites will be burdened with an additional up to Rs 9.05 per unit during the first quarter (January to March) of calendar year 2024 on account of various quarterly adjustments and a surcharge. The hike includes Rs 6.15 per unit on account of four quarterly adjustments, and a surcharge of Rs 1.52 per unit, taking the total burden to Rs 7.67 per unit, which will reach Rs9.05 per unit after applying 18 percent General Sales Tax. In October, the Power Division had notified an average hike of Rs 3.28 per unit (from Rs1.49 per unit to Rs4.45 per unit) in power tariff for the consumers of Discos and KE. The hike in the electricity tariff was made in terms of the quarterly adjustment of the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022-23. The increase is effective from October 2023 and will continue for six months i-e October 2023 to March 2024.

Similarly, the federal government has notified another increase of Rs1.1502 per unit on account of first quarterly adjustment (July-September) of fiscal year 2023. K-Electric will charge the increase to its consumers in January-March 2024. Similarly, KE will also charge Rs1.72 per unit from its consumers during January to March 2024. The consumers of K-Electric will also pay Rs1.52 per unit surcharge effective from December 2023 and will continue for 12 months till November 2024.