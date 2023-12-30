Govt imposes Section 144 in Karachi on New Year Eve

The district administration has imposed section 144 in Karachi division on the eve of New Year.

According to the notification issued by the Karachi commissioner, section 144 will remain in force from Saturday (today) evening to January 1st, 2024.

The notification said that aerial firing will be banned in the metropolis while strict action will be taken against the violators.

Meanwhile, the Karachi traffic police have finalized a strategy to deal with drunk drivers on New year’s eve in the port city.

According to DIG traffic Iqbal Dara, the police have formed separate teams to launch crackdown against drunk drivers.

The police have acquired breathalysers to check alcoholism in suspicious drivers amid a growing number of such cases which have led to many fatal road accidents in Karachi, he said.

He further said that case would be registered against drunk drivers and their cars would be seized.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday had completely banned all kinds of events regarding the New Year celebrations to express solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians.

He also urged the general public to show solidarity with the oppressed people of Gaza and observe simplicity at the beginning of the New Year.

In a special televised message, he said the entire Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah were deeply saddened by the massacre of the oppressed Palestinians, especially the innocent children, and the genocide of innocent Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.