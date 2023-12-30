Saturday, December 30, 2023
Nicole Scherzinger unveils blonde hair transformation

Agencies
December 30, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

Los Angeles -The Masked Singer US judge Nicole Scherzinger has unveiled another stunning new hair transformation. On Instagram, Nicole shared a series of photos showing herself with a long, blonde, wavy hairstyle while wearing jeans and a white tank top. Nicole captioned the carousel of images: “Whatchu think of this tiramisu colored hair !?” while tagging the man behind the transformation, celebrity hair stylist Dimitris Giannetos. Over on his Instagram page, Dimitris shared a different photo of Nicole’s look, with the singer commenting on the post: “Babe text me this pic I love it!” This isn’t the first time Nicole has tried out life as a blonde, as back in February she shared a similar transformation which she said left her feeling like Kim Kardashian. Nicole’s new blonde hair comes just a week after she debuted a drastically different pixie hairstyle on Instagram, again created by Dimitris, ahead of The Masked Singer’s holiday special. Nicole is currently appearing on London’s West End, starring as Norma Desmond in Jamie Lloyd’s new version of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard.

Agencies

Lifestyle & Entertainment

