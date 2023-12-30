No progress on regulating trans-fats as deadline expires

ISLAMABAD - As 2023 comes to a close, it is apparent that Pakistan has missed the World Health Organization’s 2023 deadline to eliminate industrially- produced Trans Fats (iTFAs) from all food sources. Despite efforts by the Nutrition Wing of Health Ministry earlier this year to regulate iTFAs in specific food sources such as banaspati ghee, bakery wares, and bakery shortenings with the help of Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), public health experts stress that this progress, while a positive step forward, remains insufficient.

“Many commonly consumed sources of transfats such packed snacks, dairy products, street foods, and several types of ultra-processed foods remain outside the realm of iTFA standards,” stated Munawar Hussain, Country Coordinator Pakistan at the Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI) as part of a press statement issued by the TRANSFORM Pakistan Campaign.

“It is imperative that Pakistan does not allow the matter of regulating iTFAs to linger any further, and all efforts should be made to ensure that trans-fats across all dietary sources are regulated in accordance with WHO guidelines at earliest.”

Dr. Khawaja Masuood Ahmed, National Coordinator Nutrition and NFA at the health Ministry commented on the ongoing efforts, stating, “The Ministry is closely collaborating with civil society organizations, and providing technical support to the PSQCA to regulate Transfats to 2% in all food sources and safeguard the health of the Pakistani nation. We are committed to adopt the best practice policy to cover all foods under iTFA limits as per WHO Standards, through a single regulation if required.”

Earlier this year, Pakistan Youth Change Advocates (PYCA), with the support from GHAI and the NW-health ministry, collaborated with civil society actors such as the Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) and Heartfile to launch the TRANSFORM Pakistan campaign.

Afshar Iqbal, Director of Media and Communications at PYCA, highlighted their efforts, stating,