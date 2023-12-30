Nominations of Murad Saeed, other PTI leaders rejected

SWAT - Nomination papers of Murad Saeed and four other PTI leaders were rejected by the returning officer of Swat on Friday, citing their status as proclaimed offenders.

These PTI leaders, including Murad Saeed, had been in hiding since the violent incidents on May 9. On the other hand, PTI leaders Sohail Sultan and Kamal Khan advocates asserted that they had fulfilled all the necessary documents required by the Election Commission of Pakistan and vowed to appeal the decision in the Peshawar High Court.

The list of PTI leaders whose nomination papers for the upcoming general elections were rejected includes former MNA Saleem-ur-Rehman from Swat, ex-provincial housing minister Dr Amjad Khan, divisional president of the party and former MPA Fazal Hakeem Khan, and former MPA Mian Sharafat Ali.

Their nominations were submitted for various constituencies, with Murad Saeed contesting for National Assembly constituency NA-4, Swat, Dr Amjad Khan for PK-8 Swat, Saleem-ur-Rehman for NA-3, Fazal Hakeem for PK-4, and Mian Sharafat Ali for PK-3 in the upcoming general elections of 2024. In addition to NA-4, Murad Saeed had also submitted nomination papers for NA-3.