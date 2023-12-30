Office-bearers of Sindh Wrestling Association elected

LAHORE - Shamsi Academy Chairman Khalid Jameel Shamsi was elected President, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Senior Vice President, Anwar Hussain Khanzada Secretary and Muhammad Iqbal Treasurer after the Sindh Wrestling Association (SWA) elections held for the next four-year term.
The general body meeting was presided over by SRA Coordinator Atiqur Rehman in the presence of SOA representative Asghar Baloch, SSB’s’s Farid Ali,, SOA Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput, PRF’s PRF’s Arshad Sa Satttar, HEC Director of Sports Javed Memon andd oothers.rs. AAll the divisions of Sindh including Karachi participated in the meeting.