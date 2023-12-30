Office-bearers of Sindh Wrestling Association elected

LAHORE - Shamsi Academy Chairman Khalid Jameel Shamsi was elected President, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Senior Vice President, Anwar Hussain Khanzada Secretary and Mu­hammad Iqbal Treasurer af­ter the Sindh Wrestling Asso­ciation (SWA) elections held for the next four-year term.

The general body meeting was presided over by SRA Coordinator Atiqur Rehman in the presence of SOA rep­resentative Asghar Baloch, SSB’s’s Farid Ali,, SOA Secre­tary Ahmed Ali Rajput, PRF’s PRF’s Arshad Sa Satttar, HEC Director of Sports Javed Memon andd oothers.rs. AAll the divisions of Sindh includ­ing Karachi participated in the meeting.