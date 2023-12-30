Saturday, December 30, 2023
Organization of Black Sea Economic Cooperation make advancements for regional issues in 2023

Web Desk
7:09 PM | December 30, 2023
The Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) signed important decisions that will contribute to economic cooperation in 2023, despite regional and global challenges.

BSEC was established June 26, 1992, as a result of Türkiye’s initiative to contribute to the promotion of stability, predictability and security in the region, by boosting economic dialogue and cooperation among its member states.

The organization, consisting of 13 states, works to enhance regional cooperation through bodies such as the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank, the International Center for Black Sea Studies and the BSEC Business Council.

The rotating chairmanship of the Istanbul-based organization changes hands every six months.

Türkiye delivered the BSEC chairmanship in the second half of 2023, which started under the chairmanship of Serbia, then, at the 47th Meeting of the BSEC Council of Foreign Ministers in December, the chairmanship was transferred to Albania.

BSEC can bring together representatives of member states through more than 20 working groups, such as on trade, development, environment, agriculture, agriculture, energy, transportation, infrastructure and other areas.

