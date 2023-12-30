Pak Army stirred socio-economic uplift in 2023

ISLAMABAD - In addition to enhancing national defence capabilities, the Pakistani military plays a crucial role in the country’s socio-economic progress and well-being of its masses.

The outgoing year 2023 witnessed surge in socio-economic development initiatives particularly creation SIFC meant to attract foreign investments in the country. The entire nation acknowledges the efforts of the Pakistan Armed Forces for the stability and prosperity of the country.

With a focus on national development, the military has undertaken numerous exemplary initiatives, including forestry, water management, infrastructure projects, women’s empowerment, and advancements in agriculture and healthcare in 2023 across the country.

Special attention has been given to developmental projects in economically disadvantaged regions, such as the successful afforestation campaign in South Waziristan and Frontier Corps areas. Collaboration between the military and relevant government agencies has led to significant progress in various sectors, including agriculture, IT, mining, and energy, and fostering new avenues for economic growth.

The “Green Pakistan Initiative” and efforts by the Frontier Corps have contributed to ensuring food security through advancements in agriculture, aligning with the Army’s commitment to conservation.

To improve literacy rates, the military leadership has introduced reforms, facilitating the establishment of educational institutions, especially in areas lacking adequate facilities.

The establishment of schools, provision of school uniforms, books, and stationery for needy students are part of the ongoing initiatives by the Armed Forces to support education.

Landmark achievements include the creation of the first APS school in Khyber, a Cadet College in Mohmand Agency, and over five Cadet Colleges in Balochistan, offering students access to world-class education.

Under the Wana Children Academy, the military is actively contributing to the education and development of orphaned children. The establishment of Army Public School in Miranshah has paved the way for numerous graduates to serve in the Pakistani Armed Forces.

The initiation of mobile schools in Waziristan aims to provide education in areas with a lack of school infrastructure, incorporating modern teaching methods and projectors.

Cadet College Pano Aqil, with the support of the Pakistani military, has become a center for standardized education and training, offering a wide range of extracurricular activities.

In South Waziristan, the establishment of the Wana Institute of Technical Training Center and Al-Badar IT Center introduces local youth to modern technology.

To promote the well-being of the public, FC and military personnel have organized free medical camps across the country, with special camps in Multan, Sialkot, and Bahawalpur.

Efforts to maintain a secure environment in border regions and enhance accessibility to local and international markets through model markets in Wana, Miranshah, and Waziristan reflect the commitment of military leadership.

The creation of a Police Training Center in Wadi-e-Rajgal is empowering thousands of young individuals annually.

Basic health centers in Muhmand and Wadi-e-Tira, according to public convenience, highlight the military’s dedication to providing facilities to the local population. The military is actively involved in strengthening the country’s economy through prioritized development initiatives, exemplified by the ANL-C Spots Route Initiative, promoting regional trade with China, Afghanistan, Turkey, and Russia.

The completion of the Hydro Electric Power Station in Upper Dir is a significant milestone in Pakistan’s quest for energy sustainability.

Following the Jaranwala incident, rapid reconstruction and beautification work were carried out in a short period, demonstrating the military’s commitment to the welfare of the affected residents.

Efforts in Thar, resulting in the construction of a well, have brought immense joy to the local population, emphasizing the positive impact of military initiatives on community life.

The successful completion of the Murot Canal Project, aided by the military, promises economic and agricultural benefits to the region.

The revival of the Sabi to Harnai railway track after 17 years stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication and hard work of the Pakistani Armed Forces.

The Pak Army continues to enhance basic facilities in the marginalized regions of Buner. Security forces, after clearing KP and Northern Areas of terrorism, focus on promoting tourism.

In district Kuzeya, Pakistan Army contributes to the construction of numerous resorts, attracting local and international tourists. Persistent efforts by Pakistan Army showcase the beauty of the Gilgit-Baltistan region, drawing a significant number of tourists annually.

Army’s attention in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa revives the Khyber History Trail, boosting tourism in the region.

Pakistan Army empowers women by establishing the Women Technical Institute in Tank, contributing to their self-sufficiency.

The first-ever Women Symposium in KP, with Army Chief’s special participation, emphasizes women’s empowerment.

Educational initiatives for women in Tank, Southern Waziristan, including the Women Vocational Training Center in Miranshah, foster learning. Women Vocational Center provides free training in freelancing, digital marketing, and soft skills to empower women. Students nationwide spend a day with the Pakistan Army, gaining insights into their services and contributions.

The Pakistan Army organizes various sports events, contributing to the nation’s well-being and promoting non-traditional activities.

Car rallies in Peshawar and Gwadar, organized by Army Headquarters, bring enthusiasts together to celebrate the sport. Pak Army’s efforts result in the largest Bajaur Premier Cricket League, boosting sports and fostering talent in the region.

The Super League match in Quetta becomes possible due to the Army’s initiatives, showcasing Pakistan’s cricketing prowess. Cycling rally in Malam Jabba, under Pakistan Army’s supervision, witnesses significant public participation.

In Malm Jabba, a ski resort is developed with the collaboration of KP Culture and Tourism Department and Pakistan Army.

The annual Shandur Festival’s successful organization is made possible through Pakistan Army’s dedicated efforts. Wahab Shab’s Polo Ground event, organized by Pakistan Army, attracts a large audience, promoting the sport.