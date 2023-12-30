Pakistan’s real GDP growth to fall in range of 2-3 percent in FY24: SBP

ISLAMABAD-The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has projected Pakistan’s real GDP growth to fall in the range of 2 – 3 percent in FY24, as the country’s economic situation has started to show some early signs of improvement.

The country was able to secure a $3.0 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) from IMF, towards the end of FY23, which helped in alleviating immediate risks to some extent. The initial disbursement of $1.2 billion under the SBA in July 2023, alongside $3 billion bilateral inflows, helped reverse the declining trend in the SBP FX reserves. Furthermore, according to the July 2023 World Economic Outlook, the prospects for global economic growth in 2023 have somewhat improved, compared to earlier projections. Similarly, the non-energy global commodity prices have also eased compared to last year. These trends may have positive implications for Pakistan’s economy.

According to the SBP, high frequency indicators are suggesting bottoming out of economic activity from July 2023. The withdrawal of guidance on import prioritisation from end-June 2023, alongside gradual ease in FX position, is expected to somewhat ameliorate supply chain situation and lift growth in LSM as well as exports.

Moreover, an expected rebound in cotton and rice production will support agriculture growth in FY24. To encourage cotton production, the government announced a minimum price of Rs 8,500 per 40 kg for the FY24 crop. According to the preliminary information, the incentive has helped in securing increase in cotton sowing area, and is also likely to encourage farmers to scale up crop management practices despite rising prices of fertilizers and pesticides. Reflecting the impact of these incentives, cotton arrivals posted a strong 97.5 percent increase as on September 1, 2023, compared to the same period last year. Similarly, favourable weather conditions and a steep increase in domestic rice prices incentivised growers to expand area under rice crop and hence production in the ongoing year.

The expansion in commodity producing sectors is expected to have a knock-on impact on services in FY24. However, the impact of various demand compression measures introduced in past two years may contain the pace of recovery in economic activity. Reflecting these considerations, the SBP expects the real GDP growth to fall in the range of 2 – 3 percent in FY24.

The lagged impact of monetary tightening, and other contractionary measures, is expected to keep domestic demand in check. Moreover, prospects of improvement in supply situation on account of likely increase in production of important crops and resumption of imports, is expected to further moderate inflationary pressures in FY24. In addition to the improvement in domestic supplies, a high base from last year and sluggish trend in non-energy global commodity prices are expected to help bring down inflation in the range of 20.0 – 22.0 percent in FY24. However, unforeseen climate events, adverse movements in global commodity prices, especially oil, and external account pressures are some important upside risks to this outlook.

The SBP projects fiscal deficit in the range of 7.0 – 8.0 percent in FY24. Higher interest payments may continue to prevent a notable reduction in spending during FY24. Non-interest expenditure, however, is expected to remain contained on account of lower subsidies and grants. A tepid recovery in economic activity is likely to shore up revenue collection during FY24. In FY24, the government has envisaged to boost revenues by increasing PDL to Rs 60/litre, and announcing higher rates on top income tax brackets, builders, developers and property, and introducing additional GST on unregistered businesses.

The outlook for the external account improved at the start of FY24. The finalization of Stand-By Arrangement with the IMF was instrumental in reviving confidence of multilateral and bilateral creditors, as well as international investors, and led to sizeable foreign inflows during the first two months of FY24. On the other hand, slightly improved global and domestic growth prospects are expected to bolster foreign exchange earnings from exports of goods and services. Although import volumes are likely to increase, lower commodity prices may prevent a significant expansion in imports bill during FY24. Workers’ remittances in FY24, however, are expected to remain slightly lower compared to the last year’s level. Accounting for these factors, SBP projects the current account deficit to fall in the range of 0.5 – 1.5 percent of GDP in FY24.

SBP RELEASES GOVERNOR’S ANNUAL REPORT 2022-23

The fiscal year 2023 was extraordinarily challenging, with a host of external and domestic shocks, amplified by lingering structural weaknesses, contributing to persistently high inflation amid a contraction in economic activities, according to Governor’s Annual Report (GAR) for fiscal year 2022-23 released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The year witnessed wide-ranging reverberating impact of the devastating monsoon floods, whereas elevated global commodity prices, less-than-envisioned fiscal consolidation, and the delay in 9th review of IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program added pressures on the external account.

The Report notes that the average headline National Consumer Price Index inflation surged to 29.2 percent in FY23 around the upper bound of the SBP’s revised inflation projection range of 27.0 – 29.0 percent for FY23. This was in line with multi-decade high inflation in most advanced and emerging economies that maintained an aggressive monetary policy stance, the Report added. While elevated global commodity prices contributed to high inflation outturns, the pressure on external account and ensuing exchange rate depreciation also contributed to inflationary pressures amid uncertainty over the completion of the 9th review of the IMF’s EFF program, inadequate external inflows and continued scheduled debt repayments. This was in addition to the pass-through of costlier fuel and food prices; exchange rate depreciation; increases in energy prices and indirect taxes; high inflationary expectations and ensuing growth in wages.

The Report also notes that political uncertainty weighed on business and consumer sentiments, and thus on economic activity. Real GDP contracted by 0.2 percent, and budgetary targets for the government’s fiscal and primary balances were missed by large margins amid less than planned tax revenues, and lower than budgeted reduction in subsidies. This was despite notable, albeit delayed, fiscal policy measures in the second half of the year, the GAR FY23 said.

The SBP responded to these challenges by maintaining a contractionary policy stance, raising the policy rate by a cumulative 825 basis points during FY23, in addition to the 675 basis points increase in FY22, the Report noted. The GAR FY23 also highlights a host of measures that the central bank took to contain domestic demand and imports in the wake of growing pressures on PKR and the general prices. The Report adds that while some of these measures were difficult given their implications on economic activity in the short term, they were necessary to meet external debt obligations as per schedule, and contain greater risks to macroeconomic stability over the medium term.

Regarding the SBP’s objective of maintaining stability of the financial system, the Report emphasizes that the country’s financial sector grew steadily and continued to meet the economy’s needs of credit and financial services. Total assets of the banking sector grew by 17 percent in FY23. Within the banking sector, Islamic Banking Institutions (IBIs) performed well during the review period and outperformed their conventional counterparts on several fronts, such as financing and investments along with a double-digit growth in deposit mobilization, the Report said.

The GAR FY23 also enlists the measures taken by the SBP towards its tertiary objective of supporting the government’s economic policies. In addition to fostering economic development and better utilization of resources, the central bank’s measures and initiatives towards its tertiary objectives also contribute to primary and secondary objective, given its foundational impact on monetary and financial systems in the medium to long term, the Report said. In particular, the Report highlights the SBP’s continued focus on the implementation of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy, the Banking on Equality policy, to expand digital financial services and reduce gender disparities in financial inclusion. Additionally, the SBP is facilitating the digitization of financial services through digital banks and innovative financial products and systems with comprehensive guidelines on EMIs and cloud service providers, the Report said.

The Report acknowledges the central bank’s responsibility of achieving and maintaining price stability while also emphasizing on the role of fiscal policy and effective administration for price and financial stability, particularly rationalization of government spending, increasing revenue collection, strengthening food and energy supply chains, and enhancing productivity. The GAR FY23 asserts that the central bank will continue to take decisions to prevent high inflation from becoming entrenched and keep inflation expectations anchored to achieve the medium term target of 5 – 7 percent by the end of FY25, with FY24 inflation moderating to 20 - 22 percent on account of the impact of contractionary monetary policy, improvements in domestic supplies, softer non-energy global commodity prices, and high base effect.