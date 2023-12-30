PML-N set to hold election rally in Sheikhupura today

LAHORE - Following the conclusion of the nomination papers filing process by potential candidates, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is set to hold its inaugural election rally in Sheikhupura today. The PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif is slated to address the rally, the first public gathering by the Nawaz party after announcement of the election schedule. Party president himself announced the rally in a post on X, extending a message from party leader Mian Nawaz Sharif to the people of Sheikhupura. Acknowledging the support of people from Sheikhupura for making the city a stronghold of the PML-N, Shehbaz Sharif pledged to resume the halted journey of progress and development, thwarted in 2017 by a conspiracy. The PML-N sources said that the party had plans for 27 election rallies across different districts, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Karachi, and Rawalpindi. Key party figures like Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, and Hamza Shehbaz are scheduled to address these rallies during the election campaign.