Police arrest 14 outlaws

Rawalpindi-The Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 14 outlaws including seven professional baggers from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession, a public relations officer said on Friday. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Golra police team arrested an accused namely Tanveer Abbas and recovered 15 liters of alcohol from his possession. The Sangjani police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Faizan and Umair Shoukat involved in illegally refilling gas cylinders. Similarly, the Khanna police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Aqib and Noman Ilyas and recovered 410 gram heroin and one 30 bore pistol from their possession. The Humak police arrested an accused namely Muhammad Sarwar and recovered 519 gram heroin from his possession. The Bhara Kahu police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Hassan and recovered 510 gram hashish from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the ongoing crackdown against professional beggars, the Islamabad Capital Police teams arrested seven professional baggers. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard,” he maintained. Also, Islamabad Capital Police Anti Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) police team arrested a wanted member of a former jail bird snatcher gang involved in numerous snatching activities and recovered mobile phones and motorbikes used in crime from his possession, he said. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directions, the Anti Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a wanted member of a snatcher gang involved in numerous snatching activities in various areas of the city. The accused were identified as Kashif Ali. Police team also recovered three snatched mobile phones and motorbike used in crime from his possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and ensured the safety of lives and property of citizens on priority basis.