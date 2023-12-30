Police arrest several outlaws, seizing contrabands

Peshawar - Police in the Gulbahar circle of Peshawar city have arrested several alleged criminals and also recovered valuables and contraband items from their possession.

Peshawar Police spokesman Alam Khan said that under the direction of SP Fakiraabad Division Osama Amin Cheema, and SP Gulbahar Muhammad Haseeb Ashraf, operations resulted in the arrest of 11 individuals associated with street crimes, including robberies, thefts, and drug trafficking.

He said the crackdown, marked by daily snap-checking and surprise raids, underscores the commitment of law enforcement to maintaining peace and security in the region.

The arrested suspects, hailing from various residential areas, were apprehended with stolen goods totalling Rs8,90,000, including 7 tolas of pilfered gold jewellery, a motorcar, 5 stolen motorcycles, and high-value mobile phones.

A total of 30 arrests were made during these operations, resulting in the recovery of one Kalakov, 26 pistols, and numerous cartridges. Simultaneously, a crackdown on drug dealers led to the seizure of 30kg charas, over half a kilogram of ice, 6 kilograms of heroin, and several bottles of liquor.

Muhammad Haseeb Ashraf reaffirmed the commitment to sustaining operations against criminals involved in street crimes, offenses, anti-social elements, and drug dealers in the Faqiraabad division.