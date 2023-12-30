Police bust gang involved in theft of transformers

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi district police have busted a gang allegedly involved in theft of transformers cases and arrested four accused including two IESCO employees, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Kallar Syedan police conducted a raid and arrested four accused namely Usman Javed, Hamza, Painda Khan and Muhammad Usman, four for their involvement in theft of transformers. Usman Javed and Hamza are assistant linemen in IESCO, he added.

Five stolen transformers worth millions of rupees were recovered from their possession, he said adding, a crane being used in the theft of the transformers and a vehicle were also recovered.

The accused used to steal government and private transformers and sell their parts.

The accused have disclosed several incidents of transformer theft in different areas of Gujar Khan, Mandra and Kallar Syedan.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated performance of Superintendent of Police, Saddar, DSP Kahuta and Kalar Syedan police team for arresting the most wanted gang members. The CPO said that all those involved would be brought to justice.

The spokesman informed that other accomplices of the accused would also be arrested.