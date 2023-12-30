Police to take steps against aerial firing during New Year’s night

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad police have asked that the people indulging in the celebratory aerial firing during New Year’s night should avoid that risk-ridden celebration which often claims precious human lives. The police spokesman informed here on Friday that the police would register an FIR under section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code against the persons who were found responsible for the deaths of other people caused by the aerial firing. The police requested the responsible citizens to report to 15 madadgar police if they came across the people indulging in celebratory firing.