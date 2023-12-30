Political Insanity - PART-I

Albert Einstein famously defined insanity as doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results (each time)! This maxim has withstood the test of time and applies wholesomely to Pakistan’s political milieu. It covers the whole spectrum of Pakistan’s politics; its politicians and their parties, its electorate and its major national institutions. All have repeatedly contributed to this persistent, malignant, debilitating political imbroglio.

Is yet another déjà vu moment in Pakistan’s political history imminent?

Ominously, our political system is reflecting this phenomenon yet again. Our political history is replete with instances where the same methodologies have been applied to overcome genuine and even perceived political impasses, injustices, power struggles etc time and again. Strong disagreements on policy matters too have caused the democratic processes to be interrupted abruptly. Bloated and bruised egos have also played their rather obnoxious roles. Pakistani politics have not been immune to external influences, presumed or otherwise, either. Whenever a political gridlock has occurred the solution has generally been the same; either an absolutely non-democratic dispensation or a hybrid one. This has led to wanton, rampant political engineering literally tearing the polity into smithereens. Each time such a remedy has been applied we have seen democracy, its principles, its values and its institutions being sidelined and pushed onto the backburner. This has constricted its growth leaving it horribly stunted and deformed. The results thereof have never achieved any substantial end states and a recourse to democratic norms, sooner or later, has been all but inevitable. This cycle has been repeated ad nauseum in Pakistan’s political history. Today, Pakistan is faced with a similar, all too familiar, political predicament. Even today the remedies being contemplated are no different from those that were applied earlier on. The major players, the prime national institutions, the politicians, their parties and followers, the electorate, the media wars, the senseless rhetoric, the lies, the false promises, the sloganeering etc and the methodologies being enforced are all the same. Nothing has changed. And yet we expect different, remarkably better even revolutionary results to emerge. That is most unlikely because the parts that combine to make this whole have not changed in form, spirit, character, intent or practice, in any way. The overall system and all those who comprise it remain the same. This nation appears destined to repeat its earlier follies!

Our political parties too have not evolved with the changing times. The bulk of them are basically self-centered, self-serving dynastic enterprises and thus remain essentially undemocratic entities. Nepotism, favoritism and a striking lack of meritocracy define them wholesomely. Even today these voracious political dinosaurs are stuck in the politics and political maneuverings of the 70s, 80s and 90s. They are patently out of sync with the demands of this age and the technological revolution that is not only dictating politics but its conduct too. The imperatives of politics have clearly changed while these political parties are still fixated, stuck in their decades-old political quirks, idiosyncrasies and intrigues. They have not displayed any forward-looking political intent. They are not keeping up with the modern times and are thus fast becoming irrelevant. The main political and electioneering themes of two of Pakistan’s major parties still resonate from the past and revolve around playing the “victim card”. One has been removed from power numerous times and feels unfairly done. However, it conveniently overlooks the historical contexts to its claims. The other wants to exploit the ostensible “judicial murder” of a politician in the 70s. It forgets that the majority of Pakistan’s current population and electorate were not even born then and cannot relate to it. It thus becomes patently irrelevant and redundant. Similarly, the religious-politico parties are continuously exploiting Islam, sectarian differences etc to gain access to the corridors of power. Another abominable feature of our politics is the “timely” emergence of the “Carpetbaggers”. These political chameleons or so-called electables change their political loyalties at the drop of a hat - under duress, self-interest, greed or to the highest bidder! These agents of “easy change” are extremely susceptible to manipulation and act as enablers or spoilers - to make or break governments. They are out again to peddle their loathsome wares. Overall, the political parties just do not seem to display any incisive understanding of the nation’s critical issues or its aspirations and remain largely stuck in the same old political ruts and grooves of yore!

The major political parties have generally been averse to change. Their politics, ideologies, policies, manifestoes, even priorities do not depict any insightful grasp on Pakistan’s multifarious problems. They have neither discussed these in public nor have they published any policy papers or proffered innovative solutions for the most critical nay existential issues that beset Pakistan. (Pakistan’s Political Point of Inflection, by this scribe, The Nation, 26 August 2023). There has been no visible improvement in their capabilities and capacities to do any better than what they have accomplished in their earlier avatars. Their capacities to govern might have even regressed and might come up short in these changing, demanding and much more challenging domestic and international environments. They seem to rely on the same set of old politicians who are all well past their prime. Their political survival and successes lie in the perpetuation of the status quo whereas Pakistan’s prosperous future is contingent upon well considered, well planned, reformist, progressive change. The two are mutually exclusive. Status quo is yet again being demanded. It must be denied. The electorate must ensure it. The coming general elections will be decisive and hold the key to Pakistan’s future and its prosperity. Pakistan must vote for change; a fresher, much more dynamic leadership. Period.

(To be continued)