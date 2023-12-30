Saturday, December 30, 2023
PP-171: Objection filed against Hammad Azhar’s papers

Staff Reporter
December 30, 2023
LAHORE   -   An objection was filed against the nomination papers of Hammad Azhar, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), for provincial assembly constituency PP-171, here on Friday. Rana Irfan Advocate initiated the objection, stating that Hammad Azhar was implicated in terrorism cases and he had been declared proclaimed offender in many cases. He further questioned the legitimacy of the PTI leader’s signed nomination papers, contending they lack authenticity. The objector requested the returning officer to dismiss Hammad Azhar’s nomination papers, emphasising the serious nature of the objection against his candidacy.

