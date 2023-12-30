PPP ends 2023 with hope to re-emerge as largest party

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party is ending the year 2023 with a hope to re-emerge as the largest party again after the February 8 elections. This may be an ambitious expectation but there are higher chances of the PPP obtaining more seats in the national and provincial assemblies in the coming elections than the previous two polls.

The PPP made some big announcements on December 27 including the decision to introduce Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the possible candidate for the Prime Minister’s post. His father, Asif Ali Zardari served as the 11th President of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013 – the peak of his political career. He is still the chief of the PPP Parliamentarians – that has been contesting the elections for the PPP since 2002. Zardari is also not being ruled out as the PPP’s candidate for the PM’s slot.

In addition, Zardari is also the PPP’s choice for the President’s position which will be filled after the general elections. President Arif Alvi has already completed his five-year term and will vacate the seat for the person who is elected by the parliament and the provincial assemblies for the post. Zardari, the PPP co-Chairman, rose to prominence after his marriage to the late Benazir Bhutto in 1987 and after her election as the Prime Minister in 1988 he became the First Gentleman. Decades later, he has become one of the top politicians in the country known for his expertises to make or break alliances.

He was criticised for alleged corruption when then President Ghulam Ishaq Khan dismissed the PPP government in 1990. When Benazir Bhutto was re-elected as the PM in 1993, Zardari served as the Federal Investment Minister and Chairperson Pakistan Environmental Protection Council. In the 2013 and 2018, polls the PPP performed badly amid low approval ratings. The PPP however, continued to lead the provincial government in Sindh both the times.

In 2022, after the removal of Imran Khan as the Prime Minister in a noconfidence move, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari rose as the Foreign Minister and according to many analysts performed well. As the PPP goes into the February polls, it finds Punjab as a strong challenge. Punjab was once a stronghold of the PPP during the peak of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto but it slowly drifted away to the right-wing or pro-right parties. The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) remains the most popular party in the province. The province, with a bigger population than all the other provinces combined, is effectively the ‘king-maker’ with scores of the National Assembly seats on offer. The PPP did so badly in Punjab in the previous two elections that commentators called it a ‘pressure group’ instead of a national party.

Yesterday, after meeting Asif Ali Zardari, Muttahida Qaumi Movement senior leaders Anis Advocate and Raza Haroon joined the PPP. Referring to the 10-point agenda at the meeting, Zardari said that after coming to power, “we will bring such welfare projects for every city and town of the country, including Karachi, which will provide relief to the common man in this period of worst inflation.” PPP South Punjab Secretary General Natasha Daultana said the ‘massive rallies’ addressed by Bilawal in the recent weeks spoke about the popularity of the party. Daultana blamed rigging in 2013 and 2018 for the PPP’s poor show. “The party is still there. The people still support us. Only if they (the people) are given a fair chance to vote, we will beat the rivals,” she insisted. PPP may not be seen to be sweeping the next polls but the party position has improved a lot than the previous two outings. Zardari does not see any single party wining the polls and is optimistic that the PPP will play a key role in the formation of the federal and provincial governments in 2024.