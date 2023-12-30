PPP only gave deprivations to people of Sindh in 15 years: Saad Rafique

KARACHI - Former minister and Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has given nothing to people of Sindh other than deprivations. He was talking to media in Karachi after a meeting of PML-N and GDA which decided to jointly contest the 2024 general elections. Saad Rafique said that Sindh presents the shape of ruins and a discussion was also held on the issue during meeting with Functional League. He said that we welcome PPP for contesting elections from Punjab. The former minister said that PML-N during its rule took strict actions against looting and crimes in Sindh. He said that consultation with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) was underway for seat adjustment and we expect good news in this connection. Speaking on the occasion, President PML-F, Saddaruddin Shah said that there was corruption in each and every department of Sindh and prevailing system of Sindh would come to an end on February 08.